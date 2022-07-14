ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating an incident between a member of the RPD and an employee with Monroe Ambulance on Thursday.

Chief David M. Smith of the RPD was notified of the incident and said he immediately directed an internal investigation. The member involved was placed on administrative assignment.

No details have been released regarding the incident between the two members.

