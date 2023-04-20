ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three smash-and-grabs occurred at three different businesses overnight into Thursday, according to the Rochester Police Department.

The first incident occurred at Montage Music Hall on Chestnut Street. Officers say they found a stolen Kia that was partially in the building. Both the business and the plaza were heavily damaged.

The second incident occurred at the Plug Smoke Shop on Park Avenue where the front entrance to the business was heavily damaged. Police say that it appeared that a vehicle struck the entrance and that the suspects entered the shop.

An hour later, officers responded to H & S Motors on Whitney Street and discovered that the building’s garage bay door was breached by a vehicle. The vehicle was not at the scene, but the suspects did enter the building, according to RPD.

Rochester police say that its possible all three smash-and-grabs are connected, but they are still investigating in order to confirm. Anyone with information on these incidents are asked to call 911.

