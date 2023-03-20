ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An employee of International Paper is hospitalized after getting trapped inside machinery while operating it, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said that they responded to the paper mill, which is located on Boxart Street, and found the male employee on the ground, with his coworkers performing CPR on him.

Members of the Rochester Fire Department and AMR performed life-saving measures on the scene. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

According to investigators with RPD, the employee was operating heavy machinery before getting trapped inside. He was extracted from the machine by his coworkers before they began life-saving measures.

RPD said that they will be investigating the cause of the investigation.

