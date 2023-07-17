ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department announced the results of a joint ATV enforcement detail that took place throughout the city on Sunday.

RPD said they worked with the New York State Police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to utilize marked and unmarked patrol vehicles and an NYSP helicopter to conduct enforcement.

According to RPD, 22 ATVs and dirt bikes were confiscated and towed to their Auto Impound and over 70 traffic citations were issued.

Additionally, police charged four individuals with misdemeanors, and a 17-year-old male was found illegally possessing a handgun.

The City of Rochester announced last month ahead of the warm weather that they were looking to bring back enforcement against the illegal usage of these motorized vehicles.

The Irondequoit Police Department is also planning to combat the illegal usage of these vehicles by utilizing new Polaris Rzrs.