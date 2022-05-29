ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police Motorcycle Patrolman Frank Ford was shot while apprehending a gunman on North Street on May 18, 1912.

Ford succumbed to his injuries eleven days later. The RPD said Ford was responding to a shooting and when he entered the home on North Street, he was shot by the suspect.

“Special Officer Ezra Kaufman hurried to the house, by taxi cab, and valiantly rescued Patrolman

Ford from the house,” officials said. “Patrolman Braman arrived and was shot in the arm.”

Braman was able to overpower the suspect and take him into custody.

Ford was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on May 29, 1912.

The RPD identified the suspect as Nelson Sharpe. Sharpe was convicted of Ford’s murder and executed at Auburn Prison on December 10, 1913.

Ford was buried at Mt. Hope Cemetery on May 31, 1912, and his name appears on Panel 16, W-15 on the National Law Enforcement Memorial located in Washington, D.C.