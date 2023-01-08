ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A home on Portland Ave was struck at Sunday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department (RPD.)

The RPD says officers responded to a call just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning at the 1100 block of Portland Ave for the report of an occupied home struck by gunfire.

Upon arrival, RPD officers were able to confirm the house had been struck.

The home was occupied by two adults, and officers say neither person in the home was injured.

The RPD says there are currently no suspects in custody and encourage anyone with information to call 911.