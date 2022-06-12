ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the Rochester Police Department are conducting a homicide investigation on Upper Falls Boulevard after a 17-year-old male was fatally shot Sunday.

Officers said the victim was shot while riding his bike through the parking lot of an apartment complex on Robert Warfield Court.

The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased in what is now Rochester’s 31st homicide this year.

The victim’s identity has not been released yet.

RPD officers are still investigating the area of Upper Falls Blvd. and have currently blocked off the area between Joseph Ave. and the Tops Parking Lot entrance.

UPDATE: A 17-year-old male was killed right before 7:30 pm after he was riding his bike through the apartment complex on Robert Warfield Ct. I'll be LIVE on @News_8 tonight at 11:00 pm with more from investigators. #ROC pic.twitter.com/25K5W2KCok — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) June 13, 2022

