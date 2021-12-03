RPD car struck by someone running a red light on Carter St., police say

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An officer was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for not serious injuries after his patrol vehicle was struck by a car that ran a red light near Carter Street Friday.

Authorities say the Rochester Police officer approached the intersection at Carter Street facing a green light when his marked vehicle was hit by a 2016 Toyota that did not stop at the red light, causing a crash.

According to officials, the officer’s injuries are not serious. The occupants of the Toyota were not injured.

The driver of the car that ran the red was issued tickets for the traffic violation and using a cellphone.

