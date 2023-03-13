ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a mysterious device was found on Lake Avenue Monday morning.

According to RPD, a caller found what appeared to be a grenade in the snow. The RPD bomb squad responded and collected the item. RPD says that the item seems to have the markings of a training device.

The device was safely removed from the area. The bomb squad is currently investigating the situation.

The area was shut down to traffic, but has reopened.

