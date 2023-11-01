ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police have confirmed the body found in the Genesee River Tuesday has been identified as a missing professor from the University of Rochester.

On October 31, RPD officers responded to the Genesee River, near the Inner Loop, for the report of a body in the water. The body was recovered by RPD’s Scuba team and turned over to the Monroe County Medical Examiner for identification.

On Wednesday, the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Officer said the body has been identified as Heikki Rantakari, 44.

Investigators said there have been no signs of criminal activity in Rantakari’s death. The Monroe County Medical Examiner will work to determine the cause of death.

BREAKING: RPD confirming the human remains found in the Genesee River earlier this week are those of @UofR professor Heikki Rantakari. @News_8 https://t.co/EbjbrJ1Xim — Natalie Kucko (@NatalieKucko) November 1, 2023

On October 27, Rochester Police said they obtained video of Rantakari falling off the pedestrian bridge on Bragdon Place and into the Genesee River early in the morning of October 21.

Heikki Rantakari, 44, was reported missing on October 21 after failing to show up for a Saturday class. Police initially said his last known location was on Exchange Street in the city one night earlier.