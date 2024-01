ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Sunoco gas station in the area of Dewey Avenue and Lexington Avenue was blocked off early Monday morning.

Rochester police vehicles were seen outside the gas station as police tape blocked off what appeared to be the entirety of the property.

There has been no information released as to why police are at the scene. Stay with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.