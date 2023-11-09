ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A teenager was hit by a school bus Thursday morning in the area of Costar Street and Dewey Avenue, according to the Rochester Police Department.

There is not much information about the victim or their current condition, but police say that the individual was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

A First Student school bus from the Rochester City School District remains in the area as RPD is continuing its investigation.

Accident involving what appears to be a school bus at Dewey and Costar @News_8 we are being kept far back from the scene #roc pic.twitter.com/Wm3xNfmRGm — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) November 9, 2023

