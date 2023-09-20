ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a suspicious death at an apartment complex on Manor Parkway early Wednesday morning.

Little information has been revealed, but officers said that it occurred at Southwedge Commons and they responded after receiving a 911 call at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night. A News 8 crew said that they saw officers going in and out of the building.

They had the area of Manor Pkwy and Poplar Street blocked off to traffic, but a News 8 crew says that they began clearing out later in the morning.

The Major Crimes Unit is also on the scene and will provide further updates as they become available.

We’re on scene where an RPD Command Van is at the corner of Poplar St. and Manor Pkwy.



