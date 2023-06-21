ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department announced they have resolved thier internet issues at the Auto Impound

RPD said they lost internet connectivity at around 4 p.m. Tuesday. On Wednesday just before 11:45 a.m., the issues were resolved.

Police say because of this, they were unable to process any vehicles or transactions. They say they are actively worked with City IT to determine the cause of the outage and make any necessary repairs.

RPD adds they will be waiving any applicable storage fees during the time of the outage.