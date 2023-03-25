UPDATE FROM ROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT:

RPD says they responded to the 400 block of Lake Avenue at 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a SpotShotter activation, as well as 911 calls reporting a man being chased.

Once officers arrived on scene, they located evidence of shots fired and a victim who reported being shot at.

An investigation by Rochester police revealed that there was an altercation inside of a house on Fulton Avenue and as the victim fled, RPD says he was chased by someone shooting at him.

When the victim of the incident and officers returned to the house, RPD says they found 4-year-old Michael Williams III and his mother, 23-year-old Jessica M. Sanchez-Reyes missing from the location.

A further investigation attempting to locate Williams and Sanchez-Reyes led to a house on Kenwood Avenue in the southwest portion of the city. They add that RPD SWAT was activated and a search warrant was executed at the residence.

RPD says the child and his mother were not located.

AMBER ALERT:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has activated a New York State AMBER Alert for a child abduction investigation that occurred Saturday morning on Fulton Avenue.

RPD says the child is Michael Williams III. They also say that the incident occurred at 170 Fulton Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The RPD says Williams is a Black male, approximately 4 years and 10 months old with brown hair and brown eyes. They add he stands at 3 feet and 3 inches, and weighs about 80 pounds.

Williams was last seen wearing Paw Patrol t-shirt, gray, and black pajama pants.

(Photo courtesy of Rochester Police Department)

Williams was last seen with his mother, Jessica M. Sanchez-Reyes who was also abducted and is believed to be in danger at this time. She was last seen wearing a white nightgown; she has a tattoo of an elephant on her right wrist.

According to the AMBER Alert, the child and mother were taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD at (585) 428-6666, 866 NYS-AMBER or call 911 to provide information or a sighting. RPD says more information will be provided as it becomes available.

