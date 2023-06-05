ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— As the summer weather settles in, more and more city residents are reporting dirt bikes and ATVs speeding along public roads and through traffic.

On Monday, News 8 spoke with the Rochester Police Department who say these off-road vehicles create a safety hazard in the city and can be a nuisance.

Last year, the RPD, following partnerships with other law enforcement, reports that they towed over 100 ATVs and dirt bikes, and issued hundreds of tickets.

Not only is RPD looking to reinstate this plan again this year— they say they are looking to build upon it too.

Lieutenant Greg Bello, RPD, says “We’re looking to put these deterrent-focused details and enforcement against those… Over the past year, both the county and the city have passed laws on the impounding of those vehicles, to where getting those vehicles out of the impound is exorbitantly expensive, I believe at least $500 for the first time, it can cost $1,000 dollars to get these vehicles out of the impound.”

RPD adds that safety is the main concern. Recreational vehicles are not meant for urban traffic and roads and may cause serious or fatal injuries.

Police say along with their enforcement efforts, they are working to address safety concerns over the operation of these bikes.