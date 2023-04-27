ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people were shot on Lake Ave and West Ridge Road Thursday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Just before 6 p.m., Rochester police responded to the intersection of Lake Ave and West Ridge Road for the report of two people shot.

Upon their arrival, officers learned a 21-year-old female Rochester resident was shot at least one time in the upper body and was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment. The second victim, an 18-year-old male Rochester resident was shot at least one time in the upper body and was also taken to Strong Hospital.

Police just told News 8 there was a double shooting near Lake Ave and Ridgeway in the City. Both injuries are non-life-threatening. RPD will update later. pic.twitter.com/mEcJMzFRIY — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) April 27, 2023

RPD says that while they were securing the scene, a 911 call came in for a third person shot was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital. Another 18-year-old male resident was shot at least one time in the upper body. They add all three victims are being treated for non-life threatening injuries and are expected to survive.

Officers say that the initial investigation revealed the three victims were occupying a vehicle stopped at a red light in traffic when a suspect vehicle approached and opened fire. They add that two others were inside the vehicle were not injured.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 911.