Photo of two recovered items during incident on Marietta Street (Courtesy of RPD)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department announced three arrests made in two separate gun-involved incidents that occurred Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m., RPD officers responded to the railroad overpass in the area of 1 Marietta Street for the report of people waving guns.

Upon their arrival, officers say they observed four males in the area that were described in a call to 911.

One of the males, according to RPD, threw an item on the ground that police say appeared to be a handgun — but was later confirmed to be a pellet gun.

Officers say they detained the men and the investigation found two of the males to be in possession of loaded handguns. Police said one of the men also possessed a large amount of what officers say are narcotics.

(Photo courtesy of Rochester Police Department)

City residents Brandon Monegro, 35, and Christian Layrivera, 28, were transported to Monroe County jail.

Monegro is charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree.

Layrivera is charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree.

Additionally, just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night, RPD officers were conducting a follow up investigation to a shooting on Kelly Street from March 15.

Officers say in the incident, a 22-year-old male suffered at least one, non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers located 21-year-old DeAndre Newsome as the suspect on Holland Street and took him into custody.

RPD officers say they located a loaded 9mm handgun in his waistband during his arrest.

Newsome was taken to Monroe County jail and was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and assault in the second degree.