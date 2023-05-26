ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people were arrested after a chase involving police in the area of Portland Avenue Friday afternoon, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD says they were conducting an investigation for multiple shots fired incidents, and related firearm crimes. They add at around 4 p.m., a vehicle with a link to the investigation was observed in the area of North Street.

Officers say they attempted to stop the vehicle, with the help of New York State police. The vehicle fled the police, and a brief pursuit began.

RPD says as police were attempting to stop the vehicle, they saw a handgun being thrown from the car. The vehicle was stopped by New York State Police in the area of Portland Avenue.

An 18-year-old male city resident, a 22-year-old female city resident, and a 24-year-old female city resident were taken into custody, and the handgun was recovered, according to police.

The area of Portland Ave. and Clifford Ave. that was closed off during the investigation has reopened. No injuries were reported, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.