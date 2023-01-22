ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 25-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times on East Ave and N Union St. Saturday night, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced.

According to the RPD, officers were at the corner of East Avenue and Lawrence St. Saturday night at around 11:40 p.m. working in the East End Bar District when they heard multiple gunshots from the intersection of East Ave and N Union St.

Officers say they ran towards where the gunshots occurred and found a 25-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot at the corner of East Ave and N. Union St.

The RPD says the victim was rushed to URMC, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the RPD, early into their investigation, it shows there was an altercation between the man and the suspect, which when escalated, resulted in the victim being shot multiple times. They add at this time, their investigation does not show that the victim was patronizing any of the open bars on East Ave.

The RPD is asking anyone with information or cell phone footage regarding the incident to call 911.