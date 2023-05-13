ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two victims sustained minor abrasions after being pulled out of their vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Rochester police responded to South Avenue just before 3 p.m. Officers say two victims in their 50s and 60s were sitting in their vehicle waiting for food on South Avenue when two suspects, 16 and 18, approached the vehicle and attempted to physically pull the victims out of their car.

Rochester police say the victims did put up a fight, but the suspects were able to get control of the car and dragged the victims a short distance.

The suspects then left the scene, according to RPD, and left the vehicle behind.

RPD says the victims sustained minor abrasions from being dragged, and declined medical treatment.

This investigation remains ongoing, according to Rochester police, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.