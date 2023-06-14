ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two teens were arrested after a woman told police she was robbed on Monroe Avenue Wednesday, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Rochester police responded to the 500 block of Monroe Avenue for the report of a robbery that had occurred. Officers say when they arrived, they found a 64-year-old Rochester woman who told them she was robbed of personal property by two young men in the parking lot.

An investigation by RPD obtained a description and direction for the male suspects who left the scene. They say moments later in a nearby area, officers were able to locate two juveniles, aged 16- and 17-years-old.

The two teens were taken into custody. RPD says specific felony charges are currently being determined, and the woman was not injured as a result of the incident.