ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old on Clifford Ave. Monday morning.

Police say they responded to Rochester General Hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim. After meeting a 17-year-old female Rochester victim, their investigation revealed she was in the 1400 block of Clifford Ave. where she was shot in the upper body.

RPD says the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening, and the circumstances leading up to the incident remain under investigation. There are no suspects in custody at this time.