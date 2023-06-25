ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A person is dead, another injured after a crash Sunday morning on 104 West at Carter Street, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Rochester police say just before 4 a.m., a vehicle traveling westbound on the 104-feeder ramp at Carter Street appeared to have tried to beat the red light when it was struck by a vehicle traveling north on Carter Street.

According to RPD, both occupants of the westbound vehicle were taken to URMC. Police say one of the occupants suffered minor injuries, while the other was pronounced dead at around 8:30 a.m.

Police add both drivers were from out of state.

An investigation of the crash by RPD remains ongoing, and no charges have been filed at this time. They add that it appears alcohol or drugs did not play a role.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.