ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Despite three recent homicides that took place over the course of four days in the Rochester area, the city’s homicide rate has been going down since 2022.

According to the latest data — and counting the latest three homicides — there have been 18 cases in the City of Rochester. In comparison, there were 28 homicides at this point in time in 2022.

In an interview with News 8, Lt. Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department explained what may have led to the decrease in violent crime.

“We’ve had over 70 people held on federal charges related to weapons offenses, we’ve been working with the US Marshall’s task force that has expanded their footprint here, it’s really been helping us apprehend these violent offenders once we know they’re wanted and go out and get them,” said Lt. Bello.

In comparison to prior years, homicide rates increased from 32 in 2019 to 48 cases in 2020. The number of cases then went up at the end of 2021 with 76 cases. Once the year 2022 ended, homicide cases slightly decreased to 74.

The data also shows that the most common cause of these homicides each year is firearms, but according to the RPD’s Open Data Portal, the shooting rate is also experiencing a decline following a steep rise between 2020 and 2021.

The two most recent homicide cases occurred early Monday morning. A man was shot and killed following a bar fight on East Avenue and a teen was killed during a shootout while sitting in a car.