ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester teen and woman are recovering after a shooting on Avenue D Thursday night, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Rochester police responded to the area just after 8 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they found two victims who had been shot.

One victim was a 14-year-old Rochester male who was shot at least once in the lower body. The second victim was a Rochester woman, 36. Police said she sustained a shrapnel graze wound in her lower body.

According to RPD, both victims were taken to Strong Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say they are investigating circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.