ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester teen is recovering after being shot in the area of St. Stanislaus Street, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Thursday afternoon, Rochester police say they were near Franklin High School assisting. A citizen then flagged down police that a person was possibly shot in the area of Hudson Avenue.

An investigation revealed shots were fired in the 100 block of St. Stanislaus Street.

Following the discovery that shots were fired in the area, officers learned a 14-year-old Rochester resident, who had been shot at least once in the upper body, was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital by a private vehicle.

RPD says the teen’s injuries are non-life-threatening. Police say they are unsure at this time if the shooting is related to earlier issues that took place at Franklin High School.

According to officers, the victim was not a Rochester Central School District student. Franklin High School went into shelter-in-place for a brief period due to separate fights that were occurring between students, but reopened shortly after, according to RCSD.

Rochester police say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

In a statement Thursday, the Rochester City School District said they will be offering support for students who may be worried.

FULL STATEMENT: