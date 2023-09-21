ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester teen is recovering after being shot in the area of St. Stanislaus Street, according to the Rochester Police Department.
Thursday afternoon, Rochester police say they were near Franklin High School assisting. A citizen then flagged down police that a person was possibly shot in the area of Hudson Avenue.
An investigation revealed shots were fired in the 100 block of St. Stanislaus Street.
Following the discovery that shots were fired in the area, officers learned a 14-year-old Rochester resident, who had been shot at least once in the upper body, was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital by a private vehicle.
RPD says the teen’s injuries are non-life-threatening. Police say they are unsure at this time if the shooting is related to earlier issues that took place at Franklin High School.
According to officers, the victim was not a Rochester Central School District student. Franklin High School went into shelter-in-place for a brief period due to separate fights that were occurring between students, but reopened shortly after, according to RCSD.
Rochester police say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
In a statement Thursday, the Rochester City School District said they will be offering support for students who may be worried.
FULL STATEMENT:
Please be advised that today’s shooting on St. Stanislaus Street did not occur at the Franklin Campus.
After dismissal today, there was a report of shots fired a block away from the campus. Contrary to some posts being shared on social media, this did not occur on the Franklin Campus. All students who were outside waiting for their rides were brought inside the school.
As the shooting was a block from the campus, students may be worried and benefit from additional support. The District Student Support team will be present tomorrow to support students and staff who need it. As per normal protocol, there will be RPD presence at Franklin during arrival and dismissal tomorrow.
Additionally, during the school day, a shelter-in-place procedure was initiated at school due to several fights between students. This was out of an abundance of caution to allow the hallways to be cleared and have students remain in their classrooms.
Adults quickly intervened to stop the fighting. District safety and security staff were present, and the Rochester Police Department was called to assist. The students involved were isolated, and their families have been contacted. No one was injured, and the school had a normal dismissal.Rochester City School District