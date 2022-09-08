ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police say community members played a “significant” role in solving a brutal assault case that eventually led to the arrest of a man Wednesday.

On August 6, officers became aware of a video circulating online of what appeared as a vicious beating of a male on the 500 block of Monroe Avenue.

Authorities say that because of various city residents, officials were able to identify both the suspect and victim depicted in the video. Investigators used information gathered by the community and took 19-year-old Ethan Carrion into custody in the evening hours of Wednesday, September 7.

“We would like to thank the community for coming forward with video and other key information that assisted in taking the first steps of holding this violent offender accountable,” police staff said.

Carrion was charged with assault in the second degree and is expected to be arraigned Thursday morning. He will be held in Monroe County Jail.

