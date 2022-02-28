ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is seeking new recruits for its next exam slated for April 9.

The deadline to submit your application for the exam is fast approaching on March 8.

Lt. Timothy Pancoe and Officer Ben Wilburn discussed the push for new recruits and the benefits of the career opportunity Monday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“I love being a part of the community and giving back to my community, and building those relationships with local shops and the local Rec Centers,” officer Wilburn said. “I think if you want to be a part of the change and give back to the community this is the best opportunity to do so.”

Officer Wilburn grew up in Rochester and has been a member of the Rochester Police Department since 2015.

“I wanted to be a part of my community and be a role model for the young kids out there to let them know there is also a good side to the job. Growing up in the city, most kids experience the negative side of the police department. I have the opportunity along with my peers here to show the community that we are here to help. We are here to provide for our community.”

There are certain traits the Rochester Police Department is looking for in its applicants. There are also certain eligibility requirements.

“We’re looking for people of good moral character — that’s definitely the most important thing,” said Lt. Pancoe. “From the age requirement perspective, you must be 19-34 years old. However, if you are active duty or prior military, there is a four-year extension so you can be 38-years-old at the time of the exam. We’re looking for people who are moderately fit. We don’t need bodybuilders or tri-athletes but we do need people who have a moderate level of fitness that we can help coach and guide along to meet the state-required standards to be a police officer in the Police Academy. We’re looking for people who are obviously U.S. citizens with no felony convictions and people who want to work with us and help make Rochester one of the safest cities in the country.”

To learn more and apply go online at CityofRochester.gov/joinrpd.

Watch the full interview with Lt. Pancoe and Officer Wilburn in the video below: