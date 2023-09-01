ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a shooting that took place on Oakman Street near Upper Falls Boulevard.

According to police on the scene, a woman in her 20s was shot in the upper body and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Part of the roadway of Oakman Street has been blocked to traffic. Friday Details are limited at this time.

DEVELOPING NOW: @RochesterNYPD on scene at a shooting which occurred outside of a home on Oakman Street where a woman in her 20s was taken by private car to Strong. We’re told the injuries are non-life-threatening. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/7PZHr92Nmh — Isabel Garcia (@IsabelG_WROC) September 1, 2023

