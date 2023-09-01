ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a shooting that took place on Oakman Street near Upper Falls Boulevard.
According to police on the scene, a woman in her 20s was shot in the upper body and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Part of the roadway of Oakman Street has been blocked to traffic. Friday Details are limited at this time.
