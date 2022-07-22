ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — On Thursday evening, 29-year veteran officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was killed in what police described as “a shooting ambush” on the line of duty along Bauman Street.
Mazurkiewicz was one of two officers who were shot. His partner, Rochester police officer Sino Seng was shot in the lower body and is expected to survive.
“I was asked by a reporter, ‘how dangerous is it out there for the officers of the Rochester Police Department?’ Every day, the men and women of this department leave their home, not knowing if they will return home at the end of their shift,” Chief Smith said during a Friday morning press conference with tears in his eyes.
The last Rochester police officer to be killed in the line of duty was Daryl Pierson in 2014. Pierson was shot and killed on September 3, 2014 on Hudson Avenue while chasing a parolee.
He was 32-years-old at the time of his death and left behind a wife and two children. Thomas Johnson III would eventually be convicted of killing Pierson.
Officers killed:
- Louis Gommenginger — July 4, 1876
- William O’Neil — December 30, 1888
- Charles Twitchell — August 7, 1910
- Frank Ford — May 29, 1912
- James Upton — March 19, 1919
- William O’Brien — May 2, 1919
- John Mallet — June 22, 1931
- Victor Woodhead — November 17, 1932
- James Volz — September 15, 1942
- Harold Shaw — December 11, 1959
- Leo Kerber — December 10, 1961
- John Jenkins — January 3, 1979
- Ronald Silver — August 19, 1984
- Thomas Clark — January 17, 2006
- Daryl Pierson — September 3, 2014
