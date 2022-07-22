ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — On Thursday evening, 29-year veteran officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was killed in what police described as “a shooting ambush” on the line of duty along Bauman Street.

Mazurkiewicz was one of two officers who were shot. His partner, Rochester police officer Sino Seng was shot in the lower body and is expected to survive.

“I was asked by a reporter, ‘how dangerous is it out there for the officers of the Rochester Police Department?’ Every day, the men and women of this department leave their home, not knowing if they will return home at the end of their shift,” Chief Smith said during a Friday morning press conference with tears in his eyes.

Sad that Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz name will have to be etched into this stone. 29-year-old veteran of the RPD, a husband, and a father. #NeverForget @News_8 pic.twitter.com/rTz53EfbfE — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) July 22, 2022

The last Rochester police officer to be killed in the line of duty was Daryl Pierson in 2014. Pierson was shot and killed on September 3, 2014 on Hudson Avenue while chasing a parolee.

He was 32-years-old at the time of his death and left behind a wife and two children. Thomas Johnson III would eventually be convicted of killing Pierson.

Officers killed:

Louis Gommenginger — July 4, 1876

William O’Neil — December 30, 1888

Charles Twitchell — August 7, 1910

Frank Ford — May 29, 1912

James Upton — March 19, 1919

William O’Brien — May 2, 1919

John Mallet — June 22, 1931

Victor Woodhead — November 17, 1932

James Volz — September 15, 1942

Harold Shaw — December 11, 1959

Leo Kerber — December 10, 1961

John Jenkins — January 3, 1979

Ronald Silver — August 19, 1984

Thomas Clark — January 17, 2006

Daryl Pierson — September 3, 2014

I am heartbroken by last night’s tragedy in Rochester.



My prayers are with the family and loved ones of the brave fallen officer. I am also thinking of the injured officer and pray for his safe and speedy recovery.



We have spoken to Mayor Evans to pledge our full support. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) July 22, 2022

