ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in 60s is currently receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries after he was found by police on North Clinton Avenue Monday overnight.

According to officials, officers were led to the 800 block of North Clinton Avenue for the report of a male down. Once at the location they found a man with an injury to his upper body.

He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Police did not specify the type of injury sustained by the victim.

Access to North Clinton Avenue and Scrantom Street is currently blocked off, but should reopen shortly.

Officials say this is an active investigation and anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

