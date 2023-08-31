ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One local organization is promoting extra resources to help police combat the rise in crime while another is calling on legislators to fix the problem.

The Beechwood community is calling for support from legislators to keep those committing crimes off the streets.

The president of the Beechwood Neighborhood Coalition says there aren’t enough police officers to keep up with all the violence in the city. The Rochester Police Locust Club says that’s where extra resources like “GIVE” funds come in.

Just after 11 a.m. Wednesday, a driver of an unknown vehicle fired dozens of shots at a man walking down the street in the area of Beechwood Street and Hayward Avenue.

The 49-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Kyle Crandall, the president of the Beechwood Neighborhood Coalition says when it comes to violence, neighbors need to watch out for each other.

“I believe a lot of times unfortunately or fortunately a lot of these incidents are targeted. That doesn’t make you feel any better, but we just have to kind of look out for each other.”

That’s what the “GIVE” funds or Gun Involved Violence Elimination funds help do, support public safety within the community, and could do in the Beechwood area. Rochester Police Locust Club president Mike Mazzeo says it allows officers to work proactively to combat gun-related crimes.

“It gives the department the ability to determine, and they have grants on what analysis should be done and what areas should be targeted specifically and to put those extra resources into those areas to perhaps save a life.”

And with the multiple incidents of violence just this week alone, it could benefit the city.

“One of the best things that we can do is start to come together and support public safety. I think we’ve had a long enough period of time to say there’s a problem. And we have to address it,” says Mazzeo.

The homicide in this area is still under investigation and no suspects are in custody.