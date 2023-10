ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a man was shot on Lorenzo Street around Friday afternoon.

RPD said that they responded to the area for the report of a man shot and found an adult-aged man shot in the upper body. The victim refused medical treatment and left.

Police are working to investigate the circumstances behind the shooting and are asking anyone with information to call 911.

