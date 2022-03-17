ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating after a 39-year-old was shot around 8:34 p.m. Thursday night.

Police say that they found the victim a short distance away from the scene which they say happened right at the intersection of Bremen and Norton Street.

According to authorities, officers found a 39-year-old Rochester resident suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed but has since reopened. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.