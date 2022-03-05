ROCHESTE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old was shot on Saturday.

RPD officers responded to the area of Merwin Avenue and Fairfax Road for the report of shots fired. Upon investigation into the area police were notified of a gunshot victim at Strong Memorial Hospital.

According to authorities, a 19-year-old Rochester resident was transported by private vehicle to Strong Memorial Hospital with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

His injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.