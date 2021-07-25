Rochester Police investigate multiple gunfire reports in Fourth Street area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Rochester Police Department (RPD) responded to two separate calls for reported gunfire at the Fourth and Third Street near the Central Park area Sunday.

According to RPD, deputies arrived at the 200 block of Fourth Street around 12 p.m. and found evidence of gun shots. Approximately five hours later, officers responded to a second call regarding gunfire in the area of Fourth and Third Street where they discovered more evidence that shots were fired.

Police officials say no one was struck on the scene but potential for harm exists anytime a gun is fired.

An ongoing investigation is underway in the area. Police ask for anyone with more information to call 911.

News 8 will follow-up on this story as more updates arrive.