ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — No one was injured after a house with occupants inside was shot at on Rosalind Street, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Rochester police responded to the house Sunday evening for the report of a house struck by gunfire.

When they arrived, officers found evidence the house was shot at, with three individuals inside at the time. However, no one was injured.

Inside the house were a 21-year-old man, a 17-year-old man, and a 1-year-old girl.

According to RPD, this is an ongoing investigation, with no danger to the public. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.