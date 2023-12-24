ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is currently investigating two separate shootings overnight Sunday.

Just before midnight on Saturday, officers arrived at Highland Hospital for a walk-in victim. When they arrived at the hospital, they found a 19-year-old Rochester man who had been shot at least once in the lower body. Medical staff determined the man’s injury to be non-life threatening.

Police believe the shooting occurred on Oakman Street, where the victim was then taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. Rochester Police are investigating several leads regarding the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Moments later, just after midnight Sunday, Rochester Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim. When they arrived at the hospital, they found a 26-year-old Rochester man who had been shot at least once in the upper body on Arnett Blvd.

Officers said the man’s injuries are non-life threatening. He was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. Police are investigating what led up to this shooting.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call 911.