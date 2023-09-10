ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is currently investigating after shots were found to have been fired at a car and house on Meredith Street.

Officers responded to the area Sunday afternoon for a ShotSpotter activation. When they arrived on scene, RPD found a parked and unoccupied vehicle that was shot at multiple times.

Afterwards, Rochester police received a call that an unoccupied house in the same area was also shot at.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shots fired. Rochester police ask anyone with information to call 911.