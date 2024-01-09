ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is currently investigating the shooting of a teen Tuesday evening near Jefferson Avenue and Cottage Streets.

Officers said they responded to Strong Hospital just after 4 p.m. for a walk-in gunshot victim who had arrived by private vehicle.

After speaking to the victim, a 19-year-old Rochester man, it was determined he was shot at least once in the upper body. Medical staff has deemed the victim’s injuries to be non-life threatening. Officers went to that area but were unable to find a scene.

RPD said the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.