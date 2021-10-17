1 killed, 2 in critical condition following a stolen vehicle crash near Seward St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police are investigating a fatal crash that involved a stolen vehicle. One person was killed and two others treated for life-threating injuries. Four are in custody.

The occupants of the stolen vehicle attempted to flee after being spotted by a RPD. Although the officer did not engage in a pursuit, the stolen car took off at high-rated speed and t-boned a passing vehicle.

In that vehicle was a man and a woman, who were rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital. One of them has since died. The other is being treated for what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Rochester Police Department Captain Frank Umbrino said the victim was around 30-years-old.

“This is possibly one of the worst scenes I have seen in a very long time,” Capt. Umbrino said. “The force of the impact was incredible. Out of the four suspects, at least two of them were in jail less than a month ago. One on a felony drug charge, one on a stolen car charge. Both were released from custody.”

Authorities are still working to identify the victims involved in the deadly crash.

The incident took place on Seward and Whittlesea Street around 3 p.m. Sunday.

At the time of the crash, the vehicle appeared to travel 50-75 yards off the road, striking a utility pole.

All four occupants of the stolen vehicle are also being being treated for injuries at Strong Hospital. One of them is in a critical condition.

Road access to Seward and Whittlesey Street is not currently available. News 8 crews on scene are also reporting that there are road closures through Frost Avenue. Several ambulances assisted in the crash.

RPD continue to investigate the crash. The area is expected to remain closed for three additional hours.

HAPPENING NOW: Heavy police presence off of Frost Ave and Seward St…right by S. Plymouth Ave area.



Officers have blocked off area with crime scene tape. They’re placing evidence markers on this blue van, entire front is smashed @News_8 pic.twitter.com/l4yiQdQ2oq — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) October 17, 2021

