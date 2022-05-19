ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the Rochester Police Department investigated the area of Avenue D, Kohlman Street, and Remington Street Thursday evening for gunshots fired after a fight broke out.

Rochester police officers responded to Kohlman St. for the report of a fight and encountered a man armed with a handgun.

Officers said they addressed the man, but the man fled the scene. He was caught on Avenue D and was taken into police custody. No injuries were reported and the suspect’s handgun was recovered.

Officers reported that shots were fired, but it’s currently unknown who fired the gunshots.

“If you remember about a month ago, we were one block that way, we were dealing with something very similar,” said Lieutenant Greg Bello. “Different circumstances but at the end of the day this is now two incidents within two blocks of each other where officers are facing a threat to where they’re firing their weapons.”

Officers said that Remington St., Kohlman St., and Avenue D will remain closed for the rest of the evening.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.