ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is currently investigating a man trying to steal from the Family Dollar on Waring Road Saturday night.

Officers responded to the location just after 9:15 p.m. for the report of a robbery. When RPD arrived on scene, employees told police a man tried to steal from the Family Dollar. When he was confronted at the door, the man presented a hatchet and left the store.

According to RPD, no employees were injured as a result of the incident, and no one is in custody at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.