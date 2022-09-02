ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police is currently investigating a shooting on North Street during the morning hours of Friday after a man walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

On Friday morning, a man in his 20s walked into the hospital with one gunshot wound to his lower body. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

After an investigation, officers determined that the man was shot in the area of North Street and Roycroft Drive. Police encourage anyone with information on the shooting to call 911.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.