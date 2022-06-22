ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Rochester Police Department are currently investigating a dead body that was found Wednesday on Pinnacle Road near Monroe Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers said they located a deceased 20-year-old male city resident and are currently unclear what led to his passing.

Officers said the body appears suspicious in nature, but did not give any other official information at this time.

Officers ask anyone with information to call 911.

