ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are currently investigating a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle on Hudson Avenue and Weaver Street, according to the Rochester Police Department.

News 8 staff arrived on scene just before 7 p.m. Officers say the man operating the motorcycle is a 23-year-old Rochester resident. Police say he was injured in his lower body.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment. Rochester police say the driver of the SUV was not injured.

