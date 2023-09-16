ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers say the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the area near 490 and Goodman St. Upon arrival, RPD said they found a 31-year-old man who was operating a scooter suffering from multiple injuries.

He was transported to the hospital where they were determined them to be non-life threatening.

After further investigation police say the victim was weaving in and out of traffic on the scooter when he rode against a red light and was struck.

The operator of the vehicle remained on scene. The investigation is ongoing.