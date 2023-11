ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police announced Monday night that they are investigating the death of a baby.

The call came in that evening to a home on Cummings Street. RPD says that it is unknown what the cause of death is.

The death is currently under investigation, but officers said that the process will be extensive and requires patience from the public. No further details have been released at this moment.

