ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police department has identified the victim in a suspicious death investigation on Ames Street.

Julius Hagood, 41, was found dead behind an abandoned house on Ames Street on March 30th. According to police, Hadgood’s death is being treated as a murder but they will not be releasing the cause of death at this time.

The Major Crimes Unit says the investigation in ongoing and there are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Major Crimes unit at 585-428-7157, Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300 or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.